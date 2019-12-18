Play

Greenlaw logged six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

The tackle number marks Greenlaw's lowest since taking over for Kwon Alexander (pectoral) in Week 10. He's put up 47 (30 solo) in those six games but hasn't made many big plays, with no sacks, one interception and two pass breakups in that span.

