Greenlaw is not present at OTAs as he recovers from offseason surgery on his finger, David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone reports.

The procedure was described as "nothing major" and "a little cleanup," and there have been no reported setbacks in Greenlaw's recovery. Once he can return to the field, Greenlaw will need to adjust to new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' scheme, and he hopes to be able to rush the quarterback more often.