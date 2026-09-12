Greenlaw logged six tackles (one solo) during the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Rams in Week 1.

Greenlaw played 40 of 61 defensive snaps (65.6 percent) in San Francisco's Week 1 victory and finished tied with Deommodore Lenoir as the team's third-leading tackler behind Fred Warner (11) and Marques Sigle (nine). It was just the 11th regular-season game that Greenlaw has appeared in since tearing his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII at the end of the 2023 season, as the veteran linebacker has also dealt with other lower-body injuries since. His defensive snaps figure to be closely monitored given his injury history, but the addition of Greenlaw in the offseason bolstered the 49ers' linebacker corps that also consists of Warner and Luke Gifford.