Greenlaw (hamstring) remains injured head into training camp.
Greenlaw injured his hamstring in the 49ers' final game of the 2021 season, and the team has yet to provide any updates on the potential starting linebacker. The 24-year-old appeared in just three games due to injury last year, after combining for 178 tackles over his first two seasons in the NFL. If healthy, Greenlaw will compete with Azeez Al-Shaair for the more-prominent starting weakside linebacker role in defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' heavy-nickel defensive scheme.