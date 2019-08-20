Greenlaw (stinger) tallied five tackles (two solo) in Monday's preseason win over Denver.

Greenlaw suffered the minor injury during practice this week, but he was deemed healthy enough to compete Monday. The rookie got some run with the first-team defense as Kwon Alexander (knee) continues to be rested heading towards the regular season. Greenlaw's true competition is Malcolm Smith, as the two battle for the less-prominent starting strong linebacker position this year.

