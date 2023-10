Greenlaw (hamstring) logged a limited practice session Friday.

Greenlaw sat out the Week 6 loss to Cleveland due to a hamstring issue and didn't practice Thursday during the 49ers' first session of this week. However, his ability to participate -- albeit in limited fashion -- Friday gives him a chance to return for Week 7 against Minnesota on Monday. If Greenlaw is deemed unable to play, however, Oren Burks would likely be set to start again.