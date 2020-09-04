Greenlaw (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Greenlaw was donning a blue non-contact jersey, but his return to the field indicates that he has been cleared from the concussion protocol. Assuming there are no setbacks, the 23-year-old will start at the Sam linebacker position and see 30-50 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Greenlaw's IDP value will be suppressed in his current role, but he would gain value if he is asked to fill in for Fred Warner (reserve/COVID-19) to start the season.