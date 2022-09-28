site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Season-high 10 stops in loss
Greenlaw recorded 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.
Greenlaw led the 49ers in stops by notching his first double-digit tackle performance of the season. Across three appearances, the fourth-year linebacker has 23 tackles over 173 defensive snaps.
