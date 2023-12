Greenlaw recorded a season-high 12 tackles (two solo) in the 33-19 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.

Greenlaw's 12 tackles were not only his most this season, but also marked just the fourth time he has reached double digits. He was on the field for every defensive snap, which is the second time this season he has played every snap. The starting weakside linebacker will look to carry that momentum into the 49ers' Week 17 matchup with the Commanders.