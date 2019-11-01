49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Set for increased role
Greenlaw is likely to start at weakside linebacker going forward with Kwon Alexander (pectoral) done for the season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Greenlaw made four solo tackles during Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals, in addition to notching his first sack of the year. The rookie fifth-round pick has played a starting role in base defensive formations this season, and he stands to see a sharp uptick in snaps going forward. Heading into a favorable Week 10 matchup against Seattle's formidable rushing attack, Greenlaw is worth monitoring in IDP formats.
