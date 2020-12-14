Greenlaw recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

Greenlaw was tied for the team lead in tackles with seven, bringing his season total up to 74 through 11 games (eight starts). The second-year linebacker may fall short of the century mark in tackles, but he projects as a player who could surpass that total as a starter for a full season, a role he is likely to have in 2021. Greenlaw and fellow starter Fred Warner should have several opportunities to rack up tackles against Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys on Sunday.

