49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Sits out of practice
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Greenlaw (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Greenlaw exited Sunday's game after injuring his right leg. While he still has both Thursday and Friday to practice with the team, his game status is still unknown for Week 8 against the Rams.
