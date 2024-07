The 49ers placed Greenlaw (Achilles) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw popped his Achilles' tendon in the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs back in February. He's stated he hopes to be ready for Week 1 of this season, but Greenlaw likely still has several hurdles to clear in his recovery. It wouldn't be a complete shock to see him open 2024 on reserve/PUP, which would cost Greenlaw the at least the first four games of the new campaign.