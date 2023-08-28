Greenlaw (hamstring) is still working on the side at practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The original expectation was that Greenlaw would have returned to full contact at practice by now. There has been no word on any type of setback with his hamstring, so it is possible that the 49ers are just erring on the side of caution with their starting weakside linebacker. The 26-year-old recorded 127 tackles (82 solo), one interception, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 15 games in 2022.