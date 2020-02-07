49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Strong rookie campaign
Greenlaw had 92 tackles (64 solo), a sack and an interception in 16 games this season.
Greenlaw won the starting Sam linebacker job out of camp, and saw his role increased when Kwon Alexander went down for the regular season in Week 9. The fifth-round pick showed excellent athleticism and ability to close out on ball carriers quickly, putting that ability on display when he stopped Seattle tight end, Jacob Hollister, on the goal line as time expired in Week 17 to win the NFC West for the 49ers. If both Fred Warner and Alexander are healthy to begin the 2020 season, then Greenlaw will shift back to the less-prominent strong-side role, which would limit his ADP appeal.
