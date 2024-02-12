Greenlaw (Achilles) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw suffered the injury while running onto the field early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis is unclear, but he was checked out in the blue tent before being carted to the locker room. Though Greenlaw is officially listed as questionable, it would be surprising to see him return based on the suspected nature of the injury, meaning Oren Burks and Dee Winters will both likely to be asked to step up.