Greenlaw finished with 86 tackles (61 solo), a sack and a pass defense across 13 games with the 49ers in 2020.

Greenlaw began the year as the 49ers' starting Sam linebacker following a solid rookie campaign -- only on the field in base formations -- which limited him to 26 to 52 percent of defensive snaps through the first five weeks of the season. San Francisco's front office decided to deal Kwon Alexander and his large contract to New Orleans, which opened the door for Greenlaw to start at the more-prominent Will position. The 2019 fifth-round pick went on to average 7.3 tackles over the remaining 10 games of the regular season before going down with a calf injury in Week 16. Greenlaw will have to be cleared of the injury that ended his year prematurely, but barring a setback or big-name acquisition, the physical linebacker will team up with Fred Warner to form a young, formidable starting duo that will provide value for both the 49ers and IDP managers next season.