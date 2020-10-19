Greenlaw racked up eight tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

Kwon Alexander (ankle) was unable to go, opening the door for Greenlaw to move to weakside linebacker and stay on the field for 100 percent of the defensive snaps. The second-year linebacker possesses the physical skills to put up big tackle numbers alongside Fred Warner. Assuming Alexander's high-ankle sprain keeps him out for the usual multi-week period, then Greenlaw quickly becomes an intriguing IDP option in the interim.