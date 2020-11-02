Greenlaw was on the field for 66 of 68 defensive snaps against the Seahawks on Sunday, finishing with eight tackles (seven solo) in a 37-27 loss.

Greenlaw has been occupying the starting weak-side linebacker role for the past three weeks in place of the injured Kwon Alexander. The latter was traded to the Saints on Monday in order to clear cap space, which allows Greenlaw to start alongside Fred Warner for the remainder of the season. The 2019 fifth-round standout is excellent against the run, showing an ability to attack the ball effectively in his short time as a pro. With his role set in stone, Greenlaw should be an IDP-relevant linebacker with a high ceiling for tackles heading into Thursday's tilt against Green Bay.