Greenlaw (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Friday and is questionable to face the Cardinals in Week 15, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw sat out the first two days of Week 15 prep, but he was able to return to a limited practice Friday. 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Thursday that he expects Greenlaw to play Sunday, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, but official confirmation likely won't come until about 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 ET kickoff. Greenlaw ranks second on San Francisco with 90 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, on the season.