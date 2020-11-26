Greenlaw (illness) was a non-participant during the 49ers' practice session Thursday.
Greenlaw has seemingly inherited symptoms over the past 24 hours, as he was able to participate during Wednesday's session with no restrictions. The starting linebacker has fielded 90-plus percent of the defensive workload in three consecutive outings, after reaching that threshold only once Weeks 1 through 7. San Francisco is short-handed at backup linebacker currently, with Joe Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Mark Nzeocha (quadriceps) residing on IR and Azeez Al-Shaair coping with an illness himself.