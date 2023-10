Greenlaw (ankle) was a non-participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Greenlaw has been dealing with an ankle issue the last couple weeks, but considering he was able to play in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Cardinals, the linebacker seems likely to be available for the team's Week 5 matchup with Dallas. The 26-year-old will have two more practices this week to increase his participation.