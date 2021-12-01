Greenlaw (abdomen) is a long-shot to play Sunday against Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Greenlaw was activated off injured reserve last week following core muscle surgery, but he was forced to leave Sunday's win over the Vikings early after appearing to suffer a setback. Rapoport reports that he hasn't been ruled out yet, but he won't practice Wednesday and will be closely monitored throughout the week. With Fred Warner (hamstring) and Marcell Harris (concussion) also dealing with injuries, the 49ers' linebacker corps is beginning to look extremely thin heading into Week 13.