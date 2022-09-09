Greenlaw (elbow) will be available for Sunday's season opener against the Bears, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday but apparently he's good to go for the season opener. After recording 178 tackles across his first two seasons, the 2019 fifth-round pick appeared in only three regular-season games last year due to multiple injuries. Now that he's healthy, Greenlaw will look to reestablish himself as one of the top weakside linebackers in the NFL.