Greenlaw (ankle) has been cleared to play in Week 5 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw began the week with a DNP due to an ankle issue, but he was able to practice in full Friday after logging a limited session Thursday. That progression was enough for San Francisco to deem him available to play in an NFC showdown against Dallas on Sunday. Greenlaw has registered 32 tackles (22 solo) through four contests this season.