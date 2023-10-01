Greenlaw (ankle) is active Sunday against the Cardinals.
Greenlaw closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices, which was enough to get the Arkansas product on the field Sunday. He should hold down his usual role at weakside linebacker against Arizona.
