Greenlaw (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Seattle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Greenlaw logged full practices Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday, so his addition to the injury report and inability to suit up Sunday comes as a surprise. The linebacker has been a key part of San Francisco's defensive game plan, playing at least 93 percent of defensive snaps every week since the Seahawks and 49ers first met in Week 8.