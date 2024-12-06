Greenlaw (Achilles) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The veteran linebacker has yet to play this season after tearing his Achilles in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. Greenlaw was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 27 and practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week; however, it appears he's not ready to return in Week 14. Expect Dee Winters to serve as one of the 49ers' top linebackers with Greenlaw sidelined Sunday.