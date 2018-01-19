49ers' Earl Mitchell: Logs career-high 625 defensive snaps
Mitchell recorded 33 tackles (19 solo) to go along with a sack in 16 games this season.
Fresh off a four-year-contract signing, the veteran defensive tackle surpassed his previous career high in snaps that he set with Miami back in 2014. Primarily a run-stuffer, Mitchell didn't post totals that would appeal to IDP owners. His heavy usage indicates that the 49ers feel comfortable deploying the 30-year-old in a similar early-down role next season.
