Pineiro (hamstring) will not participate in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pineiro did not practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 12, and there's no indication that his return to on-field reps is on the immediate horizon. He's reportedly considered week-to-week due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered Week 11 against Arizona. Matt Gay made all four kicks (two field-goal tries and two PATs) in his team debut during Monday's win over the Panthers, and he will stand to be elevated from the practice squad to draw another start if Pineiro remains sidelined Sunday on the road against Cleveland.