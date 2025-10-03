Pineiro went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and made both of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.

Pineiro stepped up big time in Week 5, making field goals from 37, 20, 59 and 41 yards in the victory, the last of which was ultimately the final score of the game. The kicker has now gone 11-for-11 on field-goal attempts, including two makes from 50-plus yards, while converting six of seven extra-point tries over four games with the 49ers this season.