Pineiro made all four of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during the 49ers' 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Three of Pineiro's four field goals came in the first half -- two of which were from 50-plus yards -- which helped keep the 49ers in striking distance heading into halftime. He connected on a 29-yard chip shot midway through the third quarter to cut the deficit to one point, but he wasn't brought out to kick after that, as the 49ers offense sputtered down the stretch. Pineiro has connected on four field goals in back-to-back games and is a perfect 15-for-15 across five regular-season contests. Pineiro and the 49ers will head back to San Francisco to host the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 19.