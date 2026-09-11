Pineiro converted two of his three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in the 49ers' season-opening 27-7 win against the Rams.

Pineiro opened the scoring with a chip-shot 20-yard FG in the first quarter. His second field goal was much more difficult, as he nailed a 56-yarder early in the fourth. Pineiro had one more FG try, but he hit the right upright on a 52-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter with the game essentially in the bag for San Francisco. All in all, it was a successful season opener for the veteran kicker, whose six field goals from 50-plus yards out last season marked a career high. San Francisco's offense looked to be in good form against a tough Rams defense Thursday, so Pineiro could be in for plenty of opportunities in 2026.