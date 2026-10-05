Pineiro went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs during Sunday's 24-14 win over Denver.

Pineiro made his first field-goal try of the day in the second quarter, converting a 24-yard chip shot. The kicker later had a 54-yard attempt blocked by the Broncos, tagging him with his second missed field-goal attempt of the year. Pineiro has now gone 4-for-6 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while also converting 14 of 16 extra-point attempts over four contests so far in 2026.