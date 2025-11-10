Pineiro did not attempt a field goal and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Pineiro went without a field goal for the second time in three weeks, and he had a PAT blocked in the fourth quarter, representing his first missed extra-point try since Week 2. The kicker is still a perfect 19-for-19 on field-goal attempts, including six makes from 50-plus yards, while converting 16 of 18 PATs over nine games with the 49ers this year.