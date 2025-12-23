Pineiro converted two of three field-goal attempts and all six PATs in Monday night's 48-27 win over the Colts.

The Niners scored on seven of their first eight possessions versus Indianapolis, with the only unsuccessful drive being a missed 64-yard field goal from Pineiro as time expired before halftime. Pineiro's two makes were good from 25 and 38 yards. Through 12 games this season, Pineiro is 27-for-28 on field goals and 28-for-32 on extra points. His 96 percent success rate on field goals leads the league.