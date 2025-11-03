Pineiro made both of his field-goal attempts and connected on all four of his point-after tries during the 49ers' 34-24 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Pineiro nailed a 54-yard field goal late in the second quarter before converting on a 33-yard try early in the third frame. The 30-year-old kicker has started since Week 2 after the 49ers cut Jake Moody, and Pineiro has made all 19 of his field-goal attempts and all but one of his 15 extra-point tries across seven regular-season games.