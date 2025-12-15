Pineiro went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all four of his PATs in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Titans.

Pineiro made his return to action after missing two contests with a right hamstring injury, making a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter before adding makes from 37 and 40 yards in the fourth. The kicker has now gone a perfect 25-for-25 on field-goal tries, including 6-for-6 from 50-plus yards, over 11 games with the 49ers this season.