Pineiro connected on both field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.

The kicker's field-goal tries came from 26 and 23 yards Sunday. Pineiro has now made 11 straight kicks since missing his first attempt, an extra point, with the 49ers in Week 2. He was signed to replace the struggling Jake Moody.

