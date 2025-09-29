49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Makes two short field goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pineiro connected on both field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.
The kicker's field-goal tries came from 26 and 23 yards Sunday. Pineiro has now made 11 straight kicks since missing his first attempt, an extra point, with the 49ers in Week 2. He was signed to replace the struggling Jake Moody.
More News
-
49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Nails game-winning field goal•
-
49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Misses PAT in Niners debut•
-
49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Replacing Moody in San Francisco•
-
Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Perfect in regular-season finale•
-
Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Misses again in Week 17•
-
Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Misses one kick in Week 16•