Pineiro went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during the 49ers' 32-29 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Pineiro's 52-yard field-goal try early in the third quarter went wide left, but he made up for that miss with a 44-yard field goal late in the fourth in what ended up being the game-winning kick for the 49ers. The veteran kicker has gone 5-for-8 on field-goal attempts through the first five games of the regular season, although each of those misses have come from 50-plus yards. Pineiro is also 17-for-19 on extra-point tries, and those 17 made PATs are second-most in the NFL behind Jake Bates (20). The 49ers will head back to San Francisco for Week 6 to host the Commanders on Monday, Oct. 19.