Pineiro went 2-for-3 on extra-point attempts and made both of his field-goal tries during the 49ers' 26-21 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Pineiro made his 49ers' debut Sunday after the team cut Jake Moody this past Tuesday. Things didn't start well for Pineiro after he missed his first extra-point attempt late in the first quarter, but he settled in to make his two following PATs while connecting on field goals from 44 and 46 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. A reliable boot will give head coach Kyle Shanahan more confidence to turn to Pineiro to get three points rather than being forced to keep the offense on the field for fourth downs in opposition territory.