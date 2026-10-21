Pineiro made his lone field-goal attempt and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries during the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday.

Pineiro connected on a 33-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the 49ers a 23-3 lead, but his extra-point try late in the first quarter missed wide to the right. Through six regular-season games, the veteran kicker has gone 6-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-22 on extra-point tries. He hasn't been the most accurate kicker, but Pineiro's scoring floor will remain elevated seeing as the 49ers rank third in the NFL in points per game (29.5) and ninth in yards per game (366.7). The 49ers will hit the road for Week 7 against the Falcons on Oct. 25.