49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Nails game-winning field goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pineiro hit all three field-goal tries, including a 35-yarder as time expired, and his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals.
The kicker also made 38 and 51-yard field goals in the first half. Pineiro has now made his last eight kicks since missing his first attempt, an extra point, with the 49ers last week. The former Panther signed with the team after the Niners cut the struggling Jake Moody.
