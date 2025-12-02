Pineiro (hamstring) is expected to return to action following the 49ers' bye week in Week 14, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pineiro has missed the last two contests with a hamstring injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the team "should" get the kicker back after their bye week. Pineiro has gone a perfect 22-for-22 on field-goal attempts, including six makes from 50-plus yards, over 10 contests with San Francisco this season.