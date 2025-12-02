49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Nearing return to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pineiro (hamstring) is expected to return to action following the 49ers' bye week in Week 14, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Pineiro has missed the last two contests with a hamstring injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the team "should" get the kicker back after their bye week. Pineiro has gone a perfect 22-for-22 on field-goal attempts, including six makes from 50-plus yards, over 10 contests with San Francisco this season.