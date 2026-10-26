Pineiro did not attempt a field goal while going 2-for-3 on PATs in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Falcons.

Pineiro went without a field-goal try for the second time this season, and he hasn't made multiple field goals in a contest since Week 1. To make matters worse, the kicker missed an extra-point try for the second straight week, and he's now 21-for-25 on PATs over the first seven games this season. With the 49ers off next week, Pineiro's next chance to be more involved will come in Week 9 against the Raiders.