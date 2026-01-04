Pineiro converted his only field-goal attempt of 48 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to Seattle.

Pineiro was the only player for the 49ers to make an impact on the box score after scoring his team's only points in a forgettable offensive showing Saturday. The 29-year-old took over for released K Jake Moody in Week 2 of the regular season and never looked back, nailing all but one of his 29 FGA with the only miss coming from 50-plus yards out. Pineiro will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but it would be surprising if the 49ers didn't re-sign him after saving the franchise's catastrophic kicking situation.