49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Quiet day in Week 8 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pineiro made his lone extra-point try during the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Pineiro was idle for most of Sunday's game, with his only kick attempt coming in the second quarter after a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to George Kittle. Week 8 marked the first time this season that Pineiro did not attempt a field goal. He is 17-for-17 on field-goal attempts and 10-for-11 on extra-point tries through seven regular-season games.
