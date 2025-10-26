Pineiro made his lone extra-point try during the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Pineiro was idle for most of Sunday's game, with his only kick attempt coming in the second quarter after a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to George Kittle. Week 8 marked the first time this season that Pineiro did not attempt a field goal. He is 17-for-17 on field-goal attempts and 10-for-11 on extra-point tries through seven regular-season games.