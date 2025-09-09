49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Replacing Moody in San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pineiro agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With the 49ers cutting Jake Moody on Tuesday after he missed two field goals in the season-opening 17-13 win over the Seahawks, Pineiro will step in as the team's new kicker beginning with Sunday's game at New Orleans. The third-most accurate kicker in NFL history with an 88.1 percent success rate on field-goal attempts over parts of five NFL seasons, Pineiro should bring some much-needed stability to the San Francisco kicking game. Since he'll be attached to what looks to be a solid albeit banged-up 49ers offense, Pineiro could profile as an above-average fantasy kicker right off the bat.
