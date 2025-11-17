Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Pineiro (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Pineiro has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain after he was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Cardinals. San Francisco doesn't currently employ another kicker on the active roster or practice squad, so the team will likely need to make a move at the position before next Monday night's game against the Panthers.