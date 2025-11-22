Pineiro (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pineiro was unable to practice all week due to a right hamstring injury, and he will not play in Monday night's game as a result. In his absence, Matt Gay will likely be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Pineiro's next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 30.